Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Position Lifted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,318,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $819.60 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $521.44 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

