Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.57

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 10764687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 164.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 818.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 433,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 386,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

