Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

