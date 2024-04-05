Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.6% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 698,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.62. 1,911,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77. The company has a market capitalization of $233.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

