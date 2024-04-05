Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

