Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $219.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.85. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

