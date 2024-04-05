Comparing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.15 $283.00 million N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -19.25

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anglo American currently has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 51.85%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.20%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Anglo American.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

