Comparing Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali and Arch Capital Group are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assicurazioni Generali 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $94.46, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Assicurazioni Generali.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A $1.24 20.19 Arch Capital Group $13.63 billion 2.51 $4.44 billion $11.62 7.84

This table compares Assicurazioni Generali and Arch Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Assicurazioni Generali. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assicurazioni Generali, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assicurazioni Generali and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group 32.59% 21.94% 5.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Assicurazioni Generali shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Assicurazioni Generali on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies. The company also provides equity and fixed-income funds, and alternative products. The company was formerly known as Assicurazioni Generali Austro-Italiche and changed its name to Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. in 1848. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

