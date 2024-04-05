Comparing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) and Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Cell MedX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Cell MedX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $41.11 million 35.61 -$157.49 million ($7.52) -9.38 Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -2.39

Analyst Recommendations

Cell MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cell MedX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eargo and Cell MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Cell MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Cell MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -263.14% -135.08% -96.37% Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cell MedX beats Eargo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual. The company also develops eBalance Home and eBalance Pro System for temporary relief of shoulder, waist, back, neck, arms, and legs. The company was formerly known as Sports Asylum, Inc. and changed its name to Cell MedX Corp. in September 2014. Cell MedX Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

