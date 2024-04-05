Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $616.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,934. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $568.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $620.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.77.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

