Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,103 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,786. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. 571,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,218. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

