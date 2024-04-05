Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VTWG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $190.89. 14,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.