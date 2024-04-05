Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 119.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,842,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.83. 182,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

