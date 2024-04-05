Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 828,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,013. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

