Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,902 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 385,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,427. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

