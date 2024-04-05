Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $201,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,634,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,759,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NJUL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.29. 12,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

