Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $300,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,905,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,666,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,133,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

