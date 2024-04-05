Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 2,445 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 119,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,127. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

