comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider 180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ Purchases 1,417 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) insider 180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $21,169.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,542 shares in the company, valued at $411,477.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

comScore Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. On average, research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 25.7% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 180,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 207,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

