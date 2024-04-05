Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

