Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.59. Approximately 201,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 550,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 24.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

