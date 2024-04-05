Concordium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $50.00 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,011,624,476 coins and its circulating supply is 9,303,716,981 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

