Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFLT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.72.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.