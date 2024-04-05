Conflux Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $60.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,689.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.47 or 0.00986079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00145128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00188001 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00138958 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,038,912 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,566,270 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,986,878,308.36 with 3,849,378,297.13 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35138517 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $52,898,862.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

