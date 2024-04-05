Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Sells 6,163 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $17,307.84.

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $9,730.80.

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Contango Ore in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Monday, March 25th. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark initiated coverage on Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

