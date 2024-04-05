Contrasting Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) & Its Peers

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) is one of 978 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cadrenal Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -$8.36 million -0.88 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors $2.07 billion $137.48 million -5.42

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics. Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -128.67% -117.76% Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors -2,658.13% -195.51% -27.60%

Volatility and Risk

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadrenal Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors 6101 17758 42743 874 2.57

Cadrenal Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 475.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.00%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cadrenal Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.