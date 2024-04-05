Contrasting PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selina Hospitality and PENN Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $204.19 million 0.01 -$197.11 million N/A N/A PENN Entertainment $6.36 billion 0.42 -$490.00 million ($3.64) -4.80

Analyst Ratings

Selina Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PENN Entertainment.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Selina Hospitality and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A PENN Entertainment 0 7 9 0 2.56

PENN Entertainment has a consensus target price of $31.31, suggesting a potential upside of 79.24%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A PENN Entertainment -7.70% 1.31% 0.30%

Volatility and Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

