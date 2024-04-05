Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,799. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

