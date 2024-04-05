Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.00

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 972331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.14) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNS
Corero Network Security Stock Performance
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.