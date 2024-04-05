Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

