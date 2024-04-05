Corundum Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,671 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $91.22 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

