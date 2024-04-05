Corundum Group Inc. Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

