Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 26,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

TXN opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

