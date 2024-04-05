Corundum Group Inc. Sells 6,388 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

