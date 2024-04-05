Craig Hallum Boosts Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $12.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of HUT opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hut 8 by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

