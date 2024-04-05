Craig Hallum Boosts Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $10.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Ouster stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

