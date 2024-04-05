Craig Hallum Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target to $1.00

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AXDX opened at $0.84 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

