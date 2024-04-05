Creditcoin Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $285.09 million and $27.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002782 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

