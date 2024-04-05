Critical Analysis: United Homes Group (UHG) versus Its Rivals

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare United Homes Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 348 1698 1576 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 13.17%. Given United Homes Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s peers have a beta of 2.64, suggesting that their average share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.10% 15.39% 11.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -34.95 United Homes Group Competitors $6.18 billion $763.65 million 8.25

United Homes Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Homes Group peers beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

United Homes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.