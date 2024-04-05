Critical Comparison: Crane (NYSE:CR) and HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane and HydrogenPro ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.09 billion 3.71 $401.10 million $3.69 36.73 HydrogenPro ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than HydrogenPro ASA.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crane and HydrogenPro ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 4 0 2.67 HydrogenPro ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.46%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than HydrogenPro ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and HydrogenPro ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% HydrogenPro ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats HydrogenPro ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About HydrogenPro ASA

HydrogenPro ASA designs and delivers hydrogen technology and systems in Norway, Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides high-pressure alkaline electrolyzers. It serves refinery/decarbonization, fertilizer/ammonia, steel production, power to gas, synthetic aviation fuel, and balancing the grid markets. HydrogenPro ASA was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Porsgrunn, Norway.

