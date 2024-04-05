Critical Survey: Intuitive Machines (LUNR) versus Its Peers

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intuitive Machines to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Machines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 72 595 661 22 2.47

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.91%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -2.04% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -194.12% -27.29% -16.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million $62.80 million 2.31 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.14 billion $363.42 million 17.12

Intuitive Machines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

