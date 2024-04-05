Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.