CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $316.43 and last traded at $315.56. Approximately 546,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,826,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 876.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

