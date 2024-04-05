CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $323.55 and last traded at $323.31. Approximately 681,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,874,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.88, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

