Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.