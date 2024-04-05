Crown Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

