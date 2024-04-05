Crown Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.