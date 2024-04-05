Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

