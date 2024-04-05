Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Separately, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

