Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

