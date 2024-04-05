Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

